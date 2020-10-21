News

FG excludes foreign firms from contracts below N5bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that contracts of N5 billion and below would no longer be awarded to any foreign firm in the country. This is a deliberate design to patronise the indigenous firms in line with the planned local content laws in the country.

 

Making the declaration during an interface with the National Assembly joint committees on Local Content, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, said that contracts worth N5 billion and below are to be exclusively preserved for indigenous firms.

 

“As part of measures being put in place for strengthening of local content laws in the country, contracts that are not more than N5 billion are to be exclusive preserve of indigenous firms or companies for bidding, award and execution,” he said.

 

However, when asked by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Teslim Folarin (APC, Oyo Central), on whether the new policy affected construction firms like Julius Berger, the minister said that proper categorisation would be done to determine that.

 

“Julius Berger Plc. is more or less an indigenised foreign firm going by high involvement of Nigerians in its operations and management over the years, which makes its categorization in this respect a bit difficult,” he said.

 

He added that other measures like registration of expatriates and proof of valid residence permit etc., were also part of recommendations being made into the local content development bill. Earlier in his remarks at the commencement of   the second day session, Senator Folarin said that the three bills being considered were very important and sacrosanct to the development of the country’s oil and gas industry, saying that it is one of the most viable sectors of the economy.

 

He explained that the bills, among other things, sought to consolidate on the gains of the implementation of local content component in the oil and gas industry, pursuant to the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

 

“One of the bills also seeks to provide the needed legal framework for the implementation of local content in other key sectors of the economy, including power, ICT, construction and transportation.

 

“The enactment of this bill will, no doubt, provide the legal basis for the enforcement of the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 of 5th February, 2018, which seeks to improve local content procurement with regards to science, engineering and technology components of the economy,” he said.

