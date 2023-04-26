News

FG Executes 60 Projects In Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has said that about 60 federal projects are sited in Edo State, under the Federal Government Economic Sustainability Plan.

The minister stated this yesterday while commissioning some completed projects and inspection of others in the Edo-North Senatorial District of Edo State.

Some of the projects completed and inaugurated by the Minister, include 1.5km Mogbe-Edegbe Road; 4.5km AgenebodeUnedeger Road; 2.5km Ekiwosor-Ivikhue Road; Imukena Road; installation of 500 KVA transformer in Agenebode, an open stalls market and solar street lights.

The minister also inspected the construction of 31km Uzanu-Ajaokuta Road in Kogi; 21.5 km Uza – nu-Okpekpe Road; 6km Ogeneda-Ugochi Road; 10km Egbegeri-Ate and Somorika Roads. Others are Uzanu Mini Market, Uzanu Divisional Police Station, Uzanu Mini Stadium, Uzanu internal Roads and the construction of 80-bed seaters with two theatres and doctors’ quarters at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Uzanu Annex of the state.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anambra: Foundation awards scholarship to 44 indigent students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation yesterday offered scholarships to no fewer than 44 indigent students in Anambra State. The scholarship, which was awarded under the Ifedioramma Okafor Memorial Secondary School Academic (IFOMSSA) award scheme, is one of the six annual scholarships offered to indigent students by the foundation. Presenting the […]
News

Nigeria ranks 6th in world’s crypto adoption index

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Nigeria has been ranked sixth on a list of top 20 countries globally with the highest grassroots crypto adoption. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned people who invest in cryptocurrencies; saying such currencies are not accepted as legal tender in Nigeria. In the 2021 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index report on Tuesday, the report […]
News Top Stories

Abuja Mayhem: Security agencies battle to restore normalcy

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Following the clash between some commercial motorcyclists and traders in Dei- Dei market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) combined team of security agencies had a tough time battling to return normalcy. As at 7pm Wednesday evening, some traders in the market and other commuters along the Kubwa- Zuba Road axis were said to have […]

Leave a Comment