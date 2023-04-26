FG Executes 60 Projects In Edo

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has said that about 60 federal projects are sited in Edo State, under the Federal Government Economic Sustainability Plan.

The minister stated this yesterday while commissioning some completed projects and inspection of others in the Edo-North Senatorial District of Edo State.

Some of the projects completed and inaugurated by the Minister, include 1.5km Mogbe-Edegbe Road; 4.5km AgenebodeUnedeger Road; 2.5km Ekiwosor-Ivikhue Road; Imukena Road; installation of 500 KVA transformer in Agenebode, an open stalls market and solar street lights.

The minister also inspected the construction of 31km Uzanu-Ajaokuta Road in Kogi; 21.5 km Uza – nu-Okpekpe Road; 6km Ogeneda-Ugochi Road; 10km Egbegeri-Ate and Somorika Roads. Others are Uzanu Mini Market, Uzanu Divisional Police Station, Uzanu Mini Stadium, Uzanu internal Roads and the construction of 80-bed seaters with two theatres and doctors’ quarters at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Uzanu Annex of the state.