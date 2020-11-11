FG exempts Dangote, BUA, gas firm from border closure

Amidst a general closure of borders against importation and exportation of goods to and from neighbouring African countries, two lead-ing cement manufacturers in the country, Dangote and BUA have been exporting their products.

The two companies, it was gathered, were granted an exemption by the Federal Government to continue their exportation despite the border closure. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in October 2019, ordered a closure of the land borders to curb the smuggling of arms, food items and hard drugs into the country.

The closure, which is meant to boost local production and strengthen security, has taken a significant toll on neighbouring countries such as Togo, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire that rely on Nigeria’s market of over 200 million people.

The Customs in a letter titled ‘Re: Approval for Movement of BUA Cement Trucks to Niger Republic’ dated 20th June, 2020, addressed to its Sokoto/ Zamfara Command had informed its men about the development.

The letter signed by the Comptroller (Enforcement Headquarters), Dimka Isi, read in part: “I am directed to forward herewith a letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) referenced NSA/227/C dated 17th June, 2020 on the above subject matter.

“The trucks will exit and return through the Illela Border station in Sokoto State. You are to monitor the movement towards ensuring that they are loaded only with cement to Niger Republic and return empty back to Nigeria.”

Confirming the exemption to newsmen, spokesman of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), DC Joseph Attah, explained that Dangote, BUA and a gas supply were exempted due to the need for what they produce as export in other West African countries. According to Attah, who also doubles as the spokesman for Operation En-Swift Response, the operational arm coordinating the border closure enforcement, “the Presidency, in its magnanimity, approved the exemption of three companies, Dangote Cement, BUA and a gas supply firm from its border closure restrictions due to the need for what they export to other African countries.

“I cannot remember the name of the gas supply company now, but the company supplies gas to Niger and other West African countries. So as of now, these companies will be allowed to export their goods through our land borders to neighbouring countries.” On whether the goodwill might be extended to other firms, the Customs spokesman explained that he cannot comment on that since he is talking on what is currently available as of now.

“For now, only these three companies have been exempted. On whether the goodwill will be extended to others, I cannot talk on that since I am not in the Presidency. Ours is to carry out policies of government as regards the land border closure policy,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, in his presentation on investor call held this week, explained that the company is continuously focused on exporting cement to West and Central Africa by sea through its export terminals. He added that six vessels of clinker were exported in the third quarter of 2020 via the Apapa export terminal, while plans are on track to commission the Port Harcourt export terminal before the end of this year. While reports had earlier linked the exemption to only Dangote Cement, the company refuted the claim, describing it as mischievous.

Group Chief, Branding and Communications at Dangote, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, decried the misinterpretation of the honest disclosure. “Dangote Cement is a publicly quoted company and complies strictly with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) full disclosure clauses and regularly update transparently our transactions to our shareholders and it is disheartening that such honest disclosure is being interpreted negatively,” he said.

The management of BUA Cement has also clarified that they do not have any blanket approval to export and the Nigerian borders remain closed. “BUA Cement was granted a limited approval to export some cement to Niger Republic (which is 100kms from our plant), and this was disclosed in our half-year results and presentations to the investing and general public,” the company stated. Meanwhile, the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, Mr. Atedo Peterside, has described the Nigerian economy as being rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected people.

Reacting to the waivers granted Dangote Cement and BUA, Peterside said: “Allowing legitimate exporters and importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer. “Why refuse everybody else and allow only one company (Dangote)? This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons.”

