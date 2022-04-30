FG expecting return of 1,130 looted Benin bronzes from Germany-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said the federal government would continue to vigorously pursue the repatriation of looted Nigeria’s artefacts from abroad, including 1,130 Benin Bronzes in Germany’s public museums. He gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja while receiving the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, accompanied by members of the Royal Court of Benin and the Board of Trustees of the Benin Royal Museum.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the traditional ruler was at State House to thank the President on the recent return of two Benin Bronzes to its original place of abode by the University of Cambridge and the University of Aberdeen, both in the United Kingdom, after 125 years. Speaking on the return of the artefacts, Buhari expressed delight that it has brought immense goodwill and acclaim to Nigeria, Benin Kingdom as well as happiness to the Oba of Benin.

The President noted that while it was widely acknowledged around the world that some of the best ancient arts belong to Nigeria, including those from Benin, Ife, Nok and Igbo-Ukwu, many of these beautiful works were illicitly taken away, particularly during the colonial period. Affirming that these great cultural and artistic works were records of history, the President vowed that Nigeria could not permit these great works to become properties of others, adding that this administration has made it an important task to ensure the return of the artefacts. The President, therefore, assured the first-class traditional ruler that the Federal Government would continue in this great cause with his support and that of other traditional rulers.

‘‘In furtherance to these efforts, an agreement between Nigeria and Germany is currently being prepared. When concluded, it will signify the return to Nigeria by Germany of all the 1,130 Benin Bronzes in Germany’s public museums. This will be a monu- mental achievement. ‘‘Furthermore, on the 7th of this month, the Glasgow City Council agreed to return 17 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

The legal issues are in the process of being sorted out. The Oba of Benin informed the President that his Royal Court has concluded plans with the National Commission for Museums Monuments and to establish an ultramodern international standard Benin Royal Museum to house the Benin Bronzes and other artefacts for the purpose of preserving history, tourism and education.

‘‘We want to reassure Mr President that the Royal Court of Benin and NCMM are working closely to ensure safe custody, preservation and enhancement of these Benin bronzes and artefacts not only for their cultural and economic benefits, but more importantly towards the promotion of the tourism industry in Nigeria,’’ he said. The Royal Majesty reassured Nigerians that the Benin Bronzes and artefacts represent the country’s cultural heritage in particular and Africa in general, saying ‘‘we hold these objects in trust as the original owners in conjunction with NCMM for the benefit of all.’’ The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, affirmed that Nigeria would continue to assert its rights over all its antiquities around the world.

