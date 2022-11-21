Business

FG: ‘Export for Survival’, window to deepen forex earnings

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government said ‘Export for Survival’ by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is a window to deepen Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo stated this Monday in Abuja while flagging off ‘Export for Survival’ campaign week.

The minister described the campaign as strategic to Nigeria’s quest for diversification of its economy and promotion of non-oil export.

A hitherto oil dependent nation, the Federal Government has embarked on economic diversification with a view to broaden her sources of earnings through the non-oil commodities export.

The NEPC ‘Export for Survival’ campaign is envisaged to generate more activities in the non-oil export ecosystem that would increase foreign exchange earnings into Nigeria. The week-long campaign to be held in Abuja and Lagos kicked off in Abuja on Monday.

“Export4Survival campaign is a flagship theme of Nigerian Export Promotion Council to drive the message of economic diversification as a route to achieving sustainable national socio-economic development through the export of non-oil products and services of Nigeria origin to regional and global markets.  The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment acknowledged the participation of Stakeholders in the non-oil export sector in the previous #Export 4 survival walk since it commenced in February 2022,” he said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

