FG expresses concern over production of unskilled graduates

The Federal Government has expressed concern over proliferation of skill training and institutions which produce quacks and unskilled graduates in the country.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba stated this during the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) virtual annual skills exhibition and roundtable discussion on skills assessment, which took place in Benin, Edo State.

This is as the NABTEB Registrar/ Chief Executive, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said that the discussion session was to sensitise skill training institutions on best practices of training and assessment, especially in relation to Modular Trade and National Skills Qualification award.

Nwajiuba, however, said that the event was aimed at quality assessment of skills, as the ministry is concerned with the alarming “proliferation of skills training and qualification institutions, which are producing quacks as products of Technical, Vocational Education and Training TVET.” The Minister, who also noted that the quality of TVET remains the bedrock of sustainable technological and socio-economic development of any nation, stressed that the Federal Government placed high premium on quality education delivery. Nwajiuba, therefore, added that in recognition of skills qualification, the ministry is collaborating with relevant government agencies and partners in order to develop the Nigeria Skills Qualification Framework (NSOF) that was approved in 2018. He pointed out that the roundtable would chart a new course in the implementation of skills assessment with a view to improving the quality of certification of skills for better development of the nation. Meanwhile, in her remarks, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB said “to ensure that quality of training is acquired by trainees in various skills training institutions, it requires the use of valid and credible assessment measures, which is currently not the case in some centres.”

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe further stressed the need for the nation to increase the population of skilled personnel in order to reduce poverty and to fast-track development.

She added: “To achieve this, massive training and certification of skill is recommended and that skills training institutions should adopt valid and reliable internal assessment strategies that incorporate relevant performance assessment procedure so as to boost production of certified manpower.

“The training of adequate number of Quality Assurance Assessors (QAAs), Internal Verifiers (IVs) and External Verifiers (EVs) needed to be facilitated towards ensuring effective delivery of the Nigerian Skills Qualification (NSQ).

