FG expresses worry over rot in Enugu Trade fair complex

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has expressed shock over the state of under development at the International Trade Fair Complex, Enugu, unveiled plans to intervene in order boost infrastructure at the Tragedy Fair.

 

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nasiru Dani Gwarzo, made the observation when a delegation from the ministry paid a working visit to the complex and other private firms in Enugu.

 

The Permanent secretary, represented by a director in the ministry, Mr. Haruna Mohammed noted that the working visit was basically for the ministry to have a first-hand knowledge and on-the-spot assessment of the level of development at the Enugu International Trade Fair.

 

The delegates, who were received and conducted round the state by officials of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), confirmed that the Enugu International Trade Fair complex was very much underdeveloped since the only infrastructure seen were the perimeter fence and a number of luck-up Stores in front of the complex.

Copen Group, Rico Group, Juhel Nig. Ltd and Innoson Technical Company Ltd were amongst the companies visited by the delegation that was impressed with the level of in  dustrial activities going on in these companies.

 

Also, the delegation paid homage to Igwe Nike, Igwe Julius Nnaji, who assured the FMITI delegates that he would personally visit Abuja to thank the Ministry and its leadership should they fulfill their promises of developing the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex.

