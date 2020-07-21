Aviation

FG extends intl’ flight resumption to October

The Federal Government has extended the closure of international flight operations from August 19 to October 15, 2020.
Consequently, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stating that it is extending closure of international airspace until the new date as previously stated.
Director, Consumer Protection of NCAA, Adamu Abdullahi confirmed the development to New Telegraph in a telephone conversion.
Abdullahi, who described the action as extension, did not disclose the reason for the action.
He said international airports would remain closed until October.
He said there was never a time the Federal Government gave a specific date for reopening the airspace for international flight operations but that the government had previously said the airports would be closed until August.
He clarified that with this extension, the airspace would remain closed until October and if there was a need to extend the closure, it would be communicated.
This implies that only essential and diplomatic flights would be allowed for now until the airspace is opened for international flight operations.

