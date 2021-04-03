News Top Stories

FG extends NIN-SIM linkage by one month

The Federal Government yesterday extended the deadline for telecommunications subscribers to link their SIM with their National Identification Number (NIN) by another one month. The deadline, which was initially fixed for December 31, 2020, was first extended to February 19, then later to April 6. With the latest extension, subscribers now have until May 6, to link their lines.

This decision was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, after the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on the NIN-SIM data linkage. According to a statement released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/ CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Others are Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Representative of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

The NCC Executive Commissioners Technical Services and Stakeholder Management, MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, EMTS (9Mobile), NTEL, Spectranet and SMILE, as well as the COO of Glo, were also at the meeting. The statement said the request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.

“Based on the updates of the NIN-registration process, over 51 million people have been assigned NINs. “There are many people, who have enrolled and are in the process of being assigned NINs. “With each individual having an average of 3 to 4 SIMs, the total number of SIMs tied to NINs would be close to the total number of registered SIMs in the country.

