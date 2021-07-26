FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline again

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the National Identity Number (NIN)- Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to October 31.

The Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and Head, Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, announced this in a joint statement on Sunday.

According to them, the Federal Government decided to shift the deadline, beginning from today, following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-toreach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions in diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as evidenced by enrolment statistics.

They said: “The decision also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicated significant progress, hence the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.

“As of July 24, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.”

The statement added that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

It added: “The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required.

“There are now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of three to four SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerian citizens living in the diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs.”

According to the statement, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Federal Government is happy with the Kano State government and other states that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to important services.

“The Federal Government is also excited at the news that the use of NIN in the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam significantly reduced the challenge of exam malpractice,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta and Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Azeez, urge citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification before the October 31 deadline

