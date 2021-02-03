FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to April 6

…as operators receive 56.18m NINs

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by eight weeks. With this, the new deadline for the exercise is now April 6, 2021.

Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami had, in December last year, directed all telecom subscribers in the country to link their SIMs registration with NIN by December 31, 2020, or risk being blocked from the networks.

The government was forced to extend the deadline to February 9, as many Nigerians condemned the ‘military-style’ directive. According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head of Corporate Affairs of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the minister announced the extension during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which held on Monday. Pantami was said to have declared that the extension is to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with the SIM.

“The meeting was chaired by the minister and attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of NCC, DG/ CEO of NIMC, DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Others include the MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile, Ntel, Spectranet, and SMILE, as well as the COO of Globacom.

“It was reported that a total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by the mobile network operators. Each NIN is usually tied to an average of 3 to 4 SIMs and this infers that the current figure accounts for a significant portion of the existing SIMs.

“This number of NINs collected represents a significant increase when compared with the 47.8 million reported by the Technical Committee on January 18,” the statement read. The statement further disclosed that over 1,060 registration centres for NIN have been activated and made operational by NIMC across the country, while Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have opened hundreds of centres and are rapidly deploying resources to open thousands of other NIN enrolment centres across states of the country.

“This is in line with the policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enhance security and make the process of obtaining NINs easier for Nigerians,” it stated. The telcos’ CEOs and ALTON were said to have commended the minister for his stellar leadership and commitment to the rapid development of the sector.

“Pantami reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enrol for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria applauds all Nigerians and persons of other nationalities for their understanding, cooperation, and for enthusiastically participating in the exercise. The minister also commended the efforts of NIMC, NCC, MNOs, and all other relevant government and private sector organisations for their unflinching support towards the success of the exercise,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...