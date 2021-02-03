News Top Stories

FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to April 6

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

…as operators receive 56.18m NINs

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by eight weeks. With this, the new deadline for the exercise is now April 6, 2021.

Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami had, in December last year, directed all telecom subscribers in the country to link their SIMs registration with NIN by December 31, 2020, or risk being blocked from the networks.

The government was forced to extend the deadline to February 9, as many Nigerians condemned the ‘military-style’ directive. According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head of Corporate Affairs of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the minister announced the extension during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which held on Monday. Pantami was said to have declared that the extension is to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with the SIM.

“The meeting was chaired by the minister and attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of NCC, DG/ CEO of NIMC, DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Others include the MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile, Ntel, Spectranet, and SMILE, as well as the COO of Globacom.

“It was reported that a total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by the mobile network operators. Each NIN is usually tied to an average of 3 to 4 SIMs and this infers that the current figure accounts for a significant portion of the existing SIMs.

“This number of NINs collected represents a significant increase when compared with the 47.8 million reported by the Technical Committee on January 18,” the statement read. The statement further disclosed that over 1,060 registration centres for NIN have been activated and made operational by NIMC across the country, while Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have opened hundreds of centres and are rapidly deploying resources to open thousands of other NIN enrolment centres across states of the country.

“This is in line with the policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enhance security and make the process of obtaining NINs easier for Nigerians,” it stated. The telcos’ CEOs and ALTON were said to have commended the minister for his stellar leadership and commitment to the rapid development of the sector.

“Pantami reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enrol for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria applauds all Nigerians and persons of other nationalities for their understanding, cooperation, and for enthusiastically participating in the exercise. The minister also commended the efforts of NIMC, NCC, MNOs, and all other relevant government and private sector organisations for their unflinching support towards the success of the exercise,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Canada’s Trudeau predicts ‘tough winter,’ deaths top 10,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday predicted a “tough winter” in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections engulfing much of the country, and called it a horrific national tragedy as deaths topped the 10,000 mark. Canada’s case numbers have been rising, triggering new restrictions on public gatherings and indoor activities […]
News

OPS to FG: $7bn loan target insufficient to revamp economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the Tuesday’s approval of World Bank’s $3 billion loan for Nigeria, of the $7 billion targets from international donors, members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have said the $7 billion loan would be insufficient to adequately cater for the needs of Nigeria and its Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) post-COVID-19. Instead, […]
News

Ohanaeze lauds Uzodinma over improved security measures in Imo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President-General of South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on how the governor had improved security in the state in the last few months of his administration.   Nwodo, who spoke to newsmen after a closeddoor meeting with Uzodimma also advised Imolites, including traditional rulers, town union […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica