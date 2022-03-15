FG eyes $2.2bn borrowing to fund oil subsidy

Abdulwahab Isa, with agency reports

The Federal Government is planning to borrow $2.2 billion to take care of skyrocketing fuel recovery, also known as subsidy, as the price of crude oil soars high on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A Reuter’s report Tuesday quoted the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, currently attending a conference in Cairo, Egypt, to have disclosed this to the medium at the event’s side-lines.

Ahmed said the country would not tap the Eurobond market this year.

“Rising oil price has put us in a very precarious position … because we import refined products … and it means that our subsidy cost is really increasing,” she said on the side-lines of an Arab-African Conference in the Egyptian capital.

President Muhammadu Buhari on December 30 signed the 2022 budget into law. He signed the budget two weeks after the Senate and House of Representatives passed the bill presented by the president a few weeks earlier.

The lawmakers had approved a total expenditure of N17.1 trillion against the N16.3 trillion proposed by the president in October. Over N700 billion was added to the proposed appropriation.

The National Assembly also increased the Oil Benchmark Price from $57 to $62.

Government in January reversed a pledge to end its subsidies then, and instead extended them by 18 months to avert any protests in the run-up to presidential elections next year.

But the price of oil has soared.

The West African country depends almost entirely on imports to meet its domestic gasoline needs, even though it is a crude oil exporter. It is also facing shortages after taking delivery of some unusable substandard gasoline.

Buhari in a letter to parliament in February requesting extra funds to pay for petrol subsidies said the country’s budget deficit would rise to four per cent of GDP as the government eyes new domestic borrowing.

The deficit was originally set at 3.42 per cent of GDP. Petrol subsidies cost Nigeria up to $7 billion a year in revenue.

Ahmed said that the government was working with lawmakers to boost revenues and that the rise in oil prices means that borrowings will increase more than planned.

