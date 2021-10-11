News Top Stories

FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceed to finance budget

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government plans to utilise the sum of N90.7 billion from privatisation in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed.

 

The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries N6.26 trillion deficits (3.39% of GDP), a sum the Federal Government listed means and amount for its funding. Next year budget deficit will be financed by a combination of domestic and foreign borrowings.

 

The government pegs each component of borrowing local and foreign at N2.51 trillion respectively. In 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari also approved additional N300 billion as FGN share of the national poverty reduction with growth strategy.

An analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed Federal Government tipped some critical projects in 2021 budget for rollover to 2022 budget. The selected projects cut across defence, aviation, railway projects, water and educative.

 

For aviation project, the N3 billion for safety snd security and other critical projects nationwide is among 2021 critical projects being rolled over to 2022. Also included as one of the critical projects in aviation sector is N20 billion for construction of second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja) and N600 million extension and asphalt.

 

Under the railway projects, there is N71.67 billion for counterpart funding. Listed as ongoing projects tied to the sum are Lagos- Kano, Calabar-Lagos, and Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Aladja, while the new projects include Port Harcourt- Maiduguri as well as Kano-Katsina- Jibiya-Maradi in Niger Republic are tagged, Abuja- Itakpe and Aladja (Warri)- Warri Port and Refine /Warr new harbour. For the power sector, another set of critical project (on going) is to be continued in 2022.

 

They are N1.25 billion rural electrification access programme in federal universities, N220.5 billion for multilateral and bilateral funded projects (Zungeru, NEP, Abuja power feeding scheme, transmission access project etc), N200 million counterpart fund for the Mambilla hydro power project.

 

In the defence sector, government list of critical projects include N22.0 8 billion balance payment for procurement of 3 x JF- 17 thunder aircraft, support equipment and spares, N9.69 billion procurement of 30/32/35 meter hydro survey ship and landing tank and N 1 billion procurement of 3 XAW 109 helicopter and part payment for procurement of 1XWA 139 helicopter.

 

Critical projects on health sector in 2021 to be rolled over to 2022 include, N54 billion provisioned for the implementation of the National Health Act (BHCPF) N49.4 billion provided for GAVI/Immunization, N3.12 billion for polio eradication initiatives, N1.5 billion for the procurement RI & non-Polio Vaccine & operational cost and N2.66 billion for expanded mid- wives service scheme.

 

Social investments and regional interventions is a 2021 program which government is rolling over to 2022. Items listed on the scheme included, the N410 billion FGN special intervention program (including home grown School, conditioner cash transfer etc.

The government in addition, retained N65 billion for reintegration of transformed ex-militantsunder the Presidential Amnesty Programme, N46.2 billion for the North East Developmen Commission (NEDC) and Statutory Transfer of N98.7 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Vandalism: FG to spend N5trn on damaged bridges

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Destruction act of terrorism –Mohammed     The Federal Government has said it would spend a whopping sum of N5 trillion to repair bridges damaged by unpatriotic Nigerians.   Three of these bridges were damaged by fire incidents caused by patrol laden tankers, one each by illegal miners and truck carrying excavators, while the remaining […]
News

ALSCON to recommence operation soon, stimulate economy- Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON located in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, will stimulate the entire economy in the country and the Akwa Ibom State Government will partner with the federal government to ensure that the Aluminium factory comes back to live, Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared. The Governor stated this when the […]
News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multipurpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society.   The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society and boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica