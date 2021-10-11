FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceed to finance budget

The Federal Government plans to utilise the sum of N90.7 billion from privatisation in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed.

The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries N6.26 trillion deficits (3.39% of GDP), a sum the Federal Government listed means and amount for its funding. Next year budget deficit will be financed by a combination of domestic and foreign borrowings.

The government pegs each component of borrowing local and foreign at N2.51 trillion respectively. In 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari also approved additional N300 billion as FGN share of the national poverty reduction with growth strategy.

An analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed Federal Government tipped some critical projects in 2021 budget for rollover to 2022 budget. The selected projects cut across defence, aviation, railway projects, water and educative.

For aviation project, the N3 billion for safety snd security and other critical projects nationwide is among 2021 critical projects being rolled over to 2022. Also included as one of the critical projects in aviation sector is N20 billion for construction of second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja) and N600 million extension and asphalt.

Under the railway projects, there is N71.67 billion for counterpart funding. Listed as ongoing projects tied to the sum are Lagos- Kano, Calabar-Lagos, and Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Aladja, while the new projects include Port Harcourt- Maiduguri as well as Kano-Katsina- Jibiya-Maradi in Niger Republic are tagged, Abuja- Itakpe and Aladja (Warri)- Warri Port and Refine /Warr new harbour. For the power sector, another set of critical project (on going) is to be continued in 2022.

They are N1.25 billion rural electrification access programme in federal universities, N220.5 billion for multilateral and bilateral funded projects (Zungeru, NEP, Abuja power feeding scheme, transmission access project etc), N200 million counterpart fund for the Mambilla hydro power project.

In the defence sector, government list of critical projects include N22.0 8 billion balance payment for procurement of 3 x JF- 17 thunder aircraft, support equipment and spares, N9.69 billion procurement of 30/32/35 meter hydro survey ship and landing tank and N 1 billion procurement of 3 XAW 109 helicopter and part payment for procurement of 1XWA 139 helicopter.

Critical projects on health sector in 2021 to be rolled over to 2022 include, N54 billion provisioned for the implementation of the National Health Act (BHCPF) N49.4 billion provided for GAVI/Immunization, N3.12 billion for polio eradication initiatives, N1.5 billion for the procurement RI & non-Polio Vaccine & operational cost and N2.66 billion for expanded mid- wives service scheme.

Social investments and regional interventions is a 2021 program which government is rolling over to 2022. Items listed on the scheme included, the N410 billion FGN special intervention program (including home grown School, conditioner cash transfer etc.

The government in addition, retained N65 billion for reintegration of transformed ex-militantsunder the Presidential Amnesty Programme, N46.2 billion for the North East Developmen Commission (NEDC) and Statutory Transfer of N98.7 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

