FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceeds to finance 2022 budget

Buhari approves additional N300bn for national poverty reduction, retains N65bn for Niger Delta amnesty

The Federal Government plans to utilize the sum of N90.7 billion expected privatisation proceeds in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed.

The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries a N6.26 trillion deficit (3.39% of GDP), a sum the Federal Government listed means and amount for its funding. Next year budget deficit will be financed by combination of domestic and foreign borrowings.

The government pegs each component of bowering local and foreign at N2.51 trillion respectively.

It, however, put borrowing from multi-lateral /bi-lateral sources drawdowns: N1.16 trillion and the sum of N90.7 billion to pull out from privatisation proceeds.

In 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari also approved an additional N300 billion as the FGN’s share of the national poverty reduction with growth strategy.

An analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed Federal Government tipped some critical projects in 2021 budget for rollover to 2022 budget. The selected projects cut across defence, aviation, railway projects, water and education.

For aviation, the N3 billion for safety and security and other critical projects nationwide is among 2021 critical projects being rolled over to 2022.

Also included as one of the critical projects in the aviation sector, is N20 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and N600 million extension and asphalt.

Under railway projects there is N71.67 billion for counterpart funding. Listed as on- going projects tide to the sum are: Lagos-Kano, Calabar-Lagos, and Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Aladja, while the new projects include Port Harcourt-Maiduguri as well as Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi in Niger Republic are tagged, Abuja-Itakpe and Aladja (Warri)-Warri Port and Refine/Warri new harbour.

