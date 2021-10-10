News

FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceeds to finance 2022 budget

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

…as Buhari approves additional N300bn for national poverty reduction, retains N65bn for Niger Delta amnesty

The Federal Government plans to utilize the sum of N90.7 billion expected privatisation proceeds in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed.

The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries a N6.26 trillion deficit (3.39% of GDP), a sum the Federal Government listed means and amount for its funding. Next year budget deficit will be financed by combination of domestic and foreign borrowings.

The government pegs each component of bowering local and foreign at N2.51 trillion respectively.

It, however, put borrowing from multi-lateral /bi-lateral sources drawdowns: N1.16 trillion and the sum of N90.7 billion to pull out from privatisation proceeds.

In 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari also approved an additional N300 billion as the FGN’s share of the national poverty reduction with growth strategy.

An analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed Federal Government tipped some critical projects in 2021 budget for rollover to 2022 budget. The selected projects cut across defence, aviation, railway projects, water and education.

For aviation, the N3 billion for safety and security and other critical projects nationwide is among 2021 critical projects being rolled over to 2022.

Also included as one of the critical projects in the aviation sector, is N20 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and N600 million extension and asphalt.

Under railway projects there is N71.67 billion for counterpart funding.  Listed as on- going projects tide to the sum are: Lagos-Kano, Calabar-Lagos, and Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Aladja, while the new projects include Port Harcourt-Maiduguri as well as Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi in Niger Republic are tagged, Abuja-Itakpe and Aladja (Warri)-Warri Port and Refine/Warri new harbour.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: Senior citizens, worst victims of terrorism

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…accuses military, B/Haram of dehumanising older people Amnesty International (AI), yesterday, disclosed that older people were among the worst casualties of the Boko Haram conflict that has raged for almost a decade in the North-East region of Nigeria. The global human rights watchdog said older people have suffered in unique ways from the conflict, with […]
News Top Stories

N875m suit: Nigeria wins as court orders JPMorgan to disclose documents

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria has succeeded in its bid to compel JPMorgan Chase to disclose more documents ahead of a trial in which the US bank stands accused of enabling the misappropriation of almost $900million in state funds. According to the Finan-cial Times, the UK High Court yesterday granted Nigeria’s application to secure records from top US executives […]
News Top Stories

NAN Governors reject calls to stop pension benefits

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Kenneth Ofoma, Pauline Onyibe, Adewumi Ademiju, Clement James, Dominic Adewole, Clement Ekong, Muhammad Kabir, Femi Adediran, Stephen Olufemi Oni, Muhammad Bashir, Okey Maduforo and Musa Pam, Dan Atori

Kwara, Kogi, Niger to join Lagos in repealing pension Unfazed by the decision of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to abolish the controversial pension and entitlements law of 2007, which approved the payments of pensions and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies, many state governors last night insisted that they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica