FG faces legal war over attacks on INEC offices across Nigeria

•As SERAP calls for arrest of sponsors

A call has been extended to President Muhammadu Buhari to without any further delay order the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and appropriate law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators and sponsors of attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

The call was made by a Lagos-based rights group; Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through a letter dated November 12, 2022, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The group particularly asked President Buhari to “ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are named and shamed, and promptly brought to justice, regardless of their political affiliations.”

According to SERAP: “There are recent reports of simultaneous attacks on the local government offices of INEC in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Ede, Osun State. There were at least 41 attacks in 14 states between February 2019 and May 2021. Recent reports also show over 50 attacks on INEC offices in several states in the last few months.”

