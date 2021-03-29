FG faults bill seeking to set up Dermatology Hospital

The Federal Government, Monday, faulted a Bill for an Act to establish the National Dermatology Hospital, Garkida Adamawa State.

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, faulted the Bill at a public hearing in Abuja on three bills sponsored by Sen. Aishatu Dahiru (APC-Adamawa).

The bills include National Dermatology Hospital, Garkida Adamawa, Establishment Bill 2021, Teaching Hospital for the Modibbo Adama University, Yola and Federal Medical Centres Establishment Bill.

The hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Mamora argued that calls for establishment of the dermatology hospital was ill timed given the financial implication and absence of required personnel.

Accordingly, he called for the maintaining of existing dermatology units or clinics in various tertiary hospitals in the country.

