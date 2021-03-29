Health

FG faults bill seeking to set up Dermatology Hospital

Posted on Author Chukwu Nweze Comment(0)

The Federal Government, Monday, faulted a Bill for an Act to establish the National Dermatology Hospital, Garkida Adamawa State.
The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, faulted the Bill at a public hearing in Abuja on three bills sponsored by Sen. Aishatu Dahiru (APC-Adamawa).
The bills include National Dermatology Hospital, Garkida Adamawa,  Establishment Bill 2021, Teaching Hospital for the Modibbo Adama University, Yola and Federal Medical Centres Establishment Bill.
The hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).
Mamora argued that calls for establishment of the dermatology hospital was ill timed given the financial implication and absence of required personnel.
Accordingly, he called for the maintaining of existing dermatology units or clinics in various tertiary hospitals in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Experts urge parents to spend more time with adolescents for quality RH

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Adolescent health experts have urged Nigeria parents to relate more with their children for proper growth and quality reproductive health (RH) development. Speaking in different interviews with our correspondent in Lagos, the experts said that parents should be able to listen to their children and guide them throughout their adolescent stage.   Coordinator, Hello Lagos, […]
Health

Ease of lockdown: Are COVID-19 infections declining?

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Available data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows a decline in new coronavirus infections being recorded in Lagos State Medical experts, however, believe the irregular and inconsistent decline was a reflection of the number of samples tested. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports For many residents of Lagos State, the recent Lagos State Government announcement, […]
Health

With govt intervention, oxygen’ll be equitably supplied –Olugbogi

Posted on Author APPOLONI A ADEYEMI

Against the backdrop of the second wave of COVID-19 and the rise in new infections in the country, the burden of getting bed space in isolation centres is huge. Also, the shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties is a major concern. Based on the development, there is now focus on addressing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica