FG faults media over reports indicting UNILAG

The Federal Government has faulted the failure of the media to seek clarification before publishing reports on the crisis in the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja, described as “absolute falsehood” the reports d by several media houses alleging that UNILAG Vice Chancellor was indicted and former Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution was exonerated in the report submitted by the Presidential visitation panel.

Echono said reports of the panel from across all federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education submitted three weeks ago were in safe custody, adding that the report had no bearing with the original report.

He said: “All the reports are in safe custody, it is not true that any report was leaked from the Federal Ministry of Education.

“I have investigated, I have checked they are all in safe custody and even from the content of what was published in the media not one page is identical, it is a complete forgery it has no bearing whatsoever with this original report”

Like this: Like Loading...