FG faults TI rating process, alleges discrepancies

The federal government has faulted a process adopted by Transparency International (TI) in its rating of Nigeria Corruption Perception Index saying that there were discrepancies especially in its data sources. The government also disclosed that it was now more concerned with prevention of corruption by empowering the anticorruption institutions to monitor the process rather than arresting and prosecuting individuals after the deed may have been done.

Responding to the TI poor rating of the country’s corruption perception index in its latest reports, Minister of Information and Culture, LaiMohammed, whoinsisted that the rating did not reflect the actual corruption reality in the country, told State House Correspondents that “we actually also analysed the process that the TI used in the rating that was used recently and we found quite a few discrepancies in the rating process, including some data sources in which Nigeria’scoursehasremained flat over the past 10 years.”

Mohammed went on: “What we said is that we take these ratings seriously, so we actually went and analysed the ratings and we found that there’ve been some gaps. It’s either we’ve not flooded enough data or they have not revised all data because we found it strange that the country’s rating in certain areas has remained the same for a period of 10 years and we are taking the media measures so that they can get this data in respect of these sectors because we believe that it’s not possible for you not to improve, for you not to lose points for 10 years. So there’s a bit of discrepancy there.

