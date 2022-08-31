FG fears airlines’ imminent collapse over N19bn debts

Carriers get one month ultimatum to pay lAviation agencies subsidising operations

Nigerian airlines’ debts have risen to N19 billion and $.7.8 million. These are monies owed to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Aside from debts owed to NCAA, the carriers are also said to owe the Federal AirportsAuthorityof Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to the tune of N18 billion and N5 billion, respectively.

These are debts accruing from navigational charges, parking, and landing, among other various debts. Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, at a stakeholder meeting held withindigenousairlinesand ground handling companies inAbujaonTuesday, warned that if the debts owe to the agencies were not paid back immediately in the next few weeks, the aviation agencies andbyextensiontheaviation sector risked collapse. Nuhu also gave the operators a one-month ultimatum to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCAA, which should stipulatetherepaymentplans of their debts to the agency.

Nuhu expressed disappointment over a letter, which emanated from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), signed by Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, the President of AON, dated August 8, 2022, and addressed to Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, that accused the agencies, especially the NCAA, of muscling out the operators through multiple charges. Nuhu, who noted that the airlines and the entire aviation industry were going through a very difficult period, especially at this time, insisted that all the charges collected by NCAA were statutorily and in compliance with the Civil Aviation Act 2006. According to him, the airlines were not responsible for the payment of TSC/ CSC, but only collect such on behalf of the agencies from the passengers and wondered why the operators would accuse it of engaging in multiple levies.

Nuhu further debunked the claim that the NCAA imposed excess baggage charges on airlines. He further compared and juxtaposed the levies imposed on operators in Nigeria and Ghana, and reeled out the huge differences. The NCAA helmsman explained that for any of the charges to be repealed, it would have to go through the National Assembly and must be assented to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also decried that out of the five per cent TSC/ CSC, the agencies still remit 25 per cent of their revenues to the Consolidated Revenue Account created by the Federal Government and advised the operators to always crosscheck their facts before going to the public. He added: “NCAA relies 100 percent on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The five per cent TSC paid by passengers is 85 percent of NCAA revenue, while the other 15 per cent comes from airlines as payment for services provided and they are all cost recovery. We don’t also impose any excess baggage charge on the airlines. I wonder where the operators saw this. “The airlines have intentionally refused to pay the debts owed us despite the fact that they have collected such from the passengers. The airlines collect money and refuse to transmute such to the right authorities.”

