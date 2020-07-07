FG fixes August 4 to Sept 5 for WAEC exams

Regina Otokpa Abuja The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence on August 4 and end on 5th September, 2020, the Federal Government has announced. Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who made the disclosure yesterday during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, however, noted that a decision on examination dates for the National Examinations Council (NECO),

National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) would be reached after the WASSCE. Nwajiuba said: “From the 4th of August to the 5th of September, the WASSCE will take place.

As soon as we conclude WAEC, we will take up NABTEB and NECO exams. “Last week, the chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then (the exam). Those who can, the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can with our representative at WAEC. And this afternoon (yesterday), we confirmed that the date allotted will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September.”

Nwajiuba, who asked state governments to open schools for final year students to undergo revision before sitting for the 2020 WASSCE, noted that the Ministry of Education would be meeting with officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Nigeria Union of Teach-ers (NUT) and other stakeholders to finalise on the announced dates.

“From tomorrow (today) this is part of what we are taking into our concluding stakeholders’ meeting with NCDC, NUT and everybody will be at the concluding stakeholders’ meeting tomorrow (today) and these dates are what we are going to take into the meeting.

We will be asking that those who are not prepared yet should please go and prepare. “We are continuing with registrations for NECO for those who have not concluded registration along those lines. This is the time also to update and get your registration done,” he added.

