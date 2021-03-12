FG fixes December 2022 to end analogue TV in Nigeria

Effective from December 8, 2022, analogue television transmission services in Nigeria would come to an end. Before then, the country would kick start digital switch over (DSO) roll out in three “heavilypopulated states” of Lagos, Kano and Rivers.

While the roll out in Lagos would commence on April 29, Kano and Rivers would have their turn on June 3 and July 8, respectively. Yobe State would join on July 15 and Gombe on August 12. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a joint press conference with Acting Director- General of National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, said this was to ensure the viability of digital television in the country as the project would be commercially-driven.

“The Federal Government will also support the channel owners and content providers through the implementation of the audience measurement system to guarantee a sustained stream of revenue from advertising for them to invest in the development of compelling content. “In this regard, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has been directed to implement key policies to guarantee the advertising income of media houses by creating a healthy environment for the media outfits to operate,

Like this: Like Loading...