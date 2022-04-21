FG fixes schools’ resumption for May 9

As part of moves to harmonise academic and non-academic activities in primary and secondary schools in the country, the Federal Government has directed that all schools (private and public primary and secondary) would now resume on the same date. The resumption of academic activities in both elementary and secondary schools has been announced by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education for the third term of the 2022/2023 academic session. Towards this end, the Federal Government, through a statement by the Ministry, has fixed the official resumption date for all schools for Monday, March 9, in order to keep all academic activities in line with the approved academic calendar for the academic session. The ministry, in a statement titled: School Resumption Date for Primary & Secondary Schools said: “The official resumption date for all schools has been fixed by the Ministry of Education as Monday, May 9. This is to keep all academic activities in line with the approved academic calendar for the 2022/2023 academic session.
