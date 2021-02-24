Business

FG flag-off Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government on Tuesday carried out the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gold Processing Cluster, located in Mopa, Mopamuro council area of Kogi State.
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who led the Federal Government team for the event, said the projects is part of the FG efforts to refocus the economy from oil depended.
Dr. Akinlade said the Gold Processing Cluster will also cater for other gem stones and solid mineral mining activities in the north central of the country.
“The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has commenced the implementation of programmes aimed at establishing and accelerating mineral value chain activities through the development of a mineral mining cluster in each of the six geopolitical zones.
“The objective of the project is to assembly and coordinate the activities of the artisanal and small scale miners in the identified areas based on the identified mineral type for each geopolitical zone.
“The mining cluster is to provide common facilities and coordinated activities to enable easy formalization of the artisanal miners in the identified zones and avail them an opportunity for mineral value addition, as well as creation of market access.
“Furthermore, the cluster shall be adequately equipped with state of the art equipment for the purpose of imparting modern morning expertise and knowledge into the teeming youths across the North Central Zone. Provision shall also be made for heavy equipment such as excavators leasing by the artisan miners.”
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello said the state government will consolidate on the idea of the Gold Processing Cluster in diversifying the economy of the state.
Bello, who was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said: “We thank Mr. President for this project. This will spur the economy of the state. It will create jobs and make Kogi the economic hubs of the country.
“It will increase the trading of the state. This underscores the economic blueprint of the state government in making the state a giant amongst other states in term of industrialisation.”
Fanwo, who promised that the state will ensure proper security of the projects, urged stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities.
The Permanent Secretary said the project is expected to be commissioned by ending of June, and become operational immediately.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NCC suspends sales of SIM cards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samson Akintaro The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators in the country to suspend sales of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. The suspension, the telecoms regulator said is to allow an audit of the current over 200 million active mobile lines in the country in order to ascertain that they are duly […]
Business

Pandemic turns Europe’s retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home

Posted on Author Reporter

  City centre shops and malls may have lost their lustre during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as lockdowns ease across Europe many stores in and around residential areas stand to benefit as consumers remain reluctant to venture far from home. While retail sales appear to be rebounding – surging 17.8% in the euro zone in […]
Business

Report: Africa’s smartphone shipment up 14.1%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  Feature phone shipments decline   Smartphone shipments to Africa were up a healthy 14.1 per cent YoY, with 22.9 million smartphones shipped to the region during the quarter. The overall mobile phone market shipments declined 6.0 per cent year on year (YoY) in Q3’20, according to the latest insights from global technology research and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica