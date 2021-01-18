News

FG flags off 774,000 jobs in Kogi

Posted on

The 774,000 jobs approved by the Federal Government about 15 months ago, was on Saturday flagged-off in Kogi State by the Hon. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, with the 21, 000 unskilled participants for the extended Special Public Works (SPW) selected from the 21 local government areas of the state in attendance.

 

This was just as Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State lampooned close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said were bent on bringing his (Buhari’s) administration to ridicule.

 

Governor Bello, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, equally lambasted some politicians whom he described as selfish, greedy and unpatriotic for causing the delay in the implementation of the laudable programme of the Buhari administration.

 

He said because of the popularity of the programme, some leaders introduced political, sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments, just to blackmail the Federal Government with a view to destroying the loftygainsthatwouldaccrueto the downtrodden.

 

The governor, who said N800 billion meant for the scheme had been set aside by the Federal Government, assured the pioneer participants that President Muhammadu Buhari would increase the stipend after the first three months.

 

He said the President was using the scheme to touch the lives of the downtrodden, who had no access to government funds, because he cared for the less privileged as they also see hope in him for a better Nigeria.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

