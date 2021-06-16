FG flags off airborne geophysical survey in Kwara

The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development would on June 21, commence airborne geophysical survey in seven local government areas of Kwara State, with the aircraft deployed in the missions flying at low altitudes. The programme, planned to take place in 19 states of the country over the next few months, was said to be organisedthroughtheMineralSector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), a World Bank-assisted project.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Director General, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, said the first phase of the project would commence at the Ilorin International Airport, adding that the Airborne Geophysical Survey was designed to generate information about potential mineral resources in a particular area which could hasten investments.

The mission, according to Garba, would take place in Asa, Ilorin West, Moro, Oyun, Irepodun, Offa, and Oke Ero, adding that the information to be generated would be beneficial because the mining sector depends on geo-science information.

