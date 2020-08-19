News

FG flags off Umahia diagnostic centre

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) continued its intervention in the health sector yesterday with the inauguration of Umahia Diagnostic Centre, third in the series, a centre the Federal Government is banking on to change the face of health care system in the country. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who led the government delegation in performing the virtual inauguration, said there was a strong synergy between a healthy citizenry and a nation’s wealth.

Thevirtualinaugurationwas attended by Governor of Abia State, OkezieIkpeazu; Ministerof Statefor Health, Dr. Olurunnimbe Mamora; Chairman, Board of FMCU, Senator John Danboyi; Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji and the Chief Medical Director of FMCU, Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi. The minister said government was committed to accord priority attention to develop the health sector and pledged to initiate various policies to address challenges facing the sector.

Ahmed recalled that NSIA had before the latest inauguration, made similar investment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Cancer Centre, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and currently the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia Diagnostic Centre. However, she said these measures were not enough as government alone did not have the financial resources to address all the challenges in the sector. To complement the investments of government in the health sector, Ahmed called on private sector investors to increase the level of their investment in the sector.

“There is increasing awareness that the health of a people affects their productivity and the nation’s economic growth as a whole. As the saying goes, ‘A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. The administration recognises that progress in the health sector is handicapped by several bottlenecks. With full appreciation of the issues, we have worked and continue to work to ensure that systems are introduced to bridge these gaps. “One such step in this direction is our direct intervention in addressing non-communicable diseases such as cancer. We have created an enabling environment for institutions such as the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to execute high impact projects on time and on budget, delivering immense value for the Nigerian people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Two dead after train derails in Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter

A high-speed train has derailed in the Portuguese district of Coimbra, killing two and injuring at least 30 others. The train was travelling north when it collided with a railway maintenance machine in the town of Soure, reports the BBC. Mayor of Soure Mário Jorge told Portuguese media that the crash happened at about 15:30. […]
News

Abuja World Trade Centre goes up in flames

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Abuja multipurpose World Trade Centre building complex, owned by the Churchgate Group, was yesterday engulfed by fire.   The building, still under construction and located at the Central Business District (CBD) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is reputed to be the tallest in Nigeria, with about 37 storeys.   It is also said to […]
News

Iran, Turkey slam UAE over agreement with Israel  

Posted on Author Reporter

Iran and Turkey lashed out at their regional rival the United Arab Emirates on Friday over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: