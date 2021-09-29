Business

FG flags off wreck removal in Lagos

…partners Bayelsa, NRC for recycling

New investment opportunities in the maritime industry have been opened with the flag-off of wreck removal in Lagos at the weekend The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, flagged off the exercise. The first phase of the wreck removal exercise took place along the Badagry Creek.

Already, arrangements had been concluded by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for the recycling of wrecks and derelicts that would be recovered during the exercise. It was gathered that this would be done in partnership with the Bayelsa State government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), which already has a foundry in Lagos for wrecks recycling, with the ultimate aim of creating wealth from waste while providing jobs for Nigerians. Amaechi extolled the Director- General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for the initiative, saying the creative venture of clearing the waters of wrecks and derelicts, apart from guaranteeing better safety of navigation, opened up the prospects of many new investments in the maritime industry.

He added that the steps would tremendously help the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive and enhance Nigeria’s standing within the global maritime community. The minister stressed the autonomous status of each of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Transportation, stating that all the heads of the agencies were appointed on the basis of competence and expertise. Amaechi said that he would always support imaginative ideas from the chief executives.

Jamoh said that the successful removal of the wrecks and derelicts would restore confidence in Nigerian waters, and eliminate obstacles to smooth, safe, and profitable navigation. He thanked the minister for pushing the wreck removal idea through the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Jamoh said that the commencement of the wreck removal exercise was another milestone in the incremental achievement of the Triple S strategy of the current Management of NIMASA, anchored on Maritime Safety, Maritime Security and Shipping Development.

