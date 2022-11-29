News

FG flays skewing int’l tax rules against developing nations

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has observed with dismay current international tax rules, which it said are skewed against source countries and developing countries.

To this end, the government urged a review of tax rules in the interest of fair and equitable manner.

Minister of finance, budget and national planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who conveyed government’s position on Monday in Abuja, at the 42nd technical conference of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) observed that the skewness in the current international tax rules was influencing two-pillar solution of inclusive framework.

The CATA conference is hosted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The Minister said: “We have observed, for instance, that amount “A” profit meant for market jurisdictions is progressively being chipped away in favour of jurisdictions where the multinationals are resident.

Another example of skewness of the “Amount A” rules is the requirement for jurisdictions to surrender domestic tax disputes to mandatory and binding ruling of an arbitration panel composed and sitting outside the legal system of the respective jurisdictions

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ladoja pays surprise visit to Olubadan, keeps mum on intention

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Osi-Olubadan and the former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday paid a surprise visit to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, at his Alarere residence. The first time the former governor of the state and the next in line to the new Olubadan would privately identify with […]
News

Quiz Fashola, others over missing N4.6bn, PDP tells EFCC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and others for questioning over the alleged missing N4.6 billion during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, […]
News

Lawyer drags FG, 36 states, others to court over financial autonomy for Judiciary

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja based lawyer, Emeka Okoye has dragged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the 36 States of the Federation before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking for financial autonomy for the Judiciary. Other defendants in the suit are the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the Attorney General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica