FG flays skewing int’l tax rules against developing nations

The Federal Government has observed with dismay current international tax rules, which it said are skewed against source countries and developing countries.

To this end, the government urged a review of tax rules in the interest of fair and equitable manner.

Minister of finance, budget and national planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who conveyed government’s position on Monday in Abuja, at the 42nd technical conference of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) observed that the skewness in the current international tax rules was influencing two-pillar solution of inclusive framework.

The CATA conference is hosted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The Minister said: “We have observed, for instance, that amount “A” profit meant for market jurisdictions is progressively being chipped away in favour of jurisdictions where the multinationals are resident.

Another example of skewness of the “Amount A” rules is the requirement for jurisdictions to surrender domestic tax disputes to mandatory and binding ruling of an arbitration panel composed and sitting outside the legal system of the respective jurisdictions

