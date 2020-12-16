News

FG focused on achieving universal healthcare – Mamora

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…as IPAN inducts 47 new members

 

 

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment towards universal healthcare in the country, saying that stakeholders’ collaboration remained fundamental to achieving its goal. Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, gave the undertaking yesterday in Abuja, at the 2020 induction luncheon organised by the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN).

 

A total of 47 inductees were admitted as certified analysts, having satisfied the requirements set out by IPAN, a chartered professional body of public analysts supervised by the Federal Ministry of Health.

 

Also, the institute was charged with the statutory responsibility of regulating the practice of analytical laboratory as well as registering and regulating analytical laboratories in the country. While congratulating the newly-inducted public analysts on their successful training, Mamora charged them to uphold the ethics of their profession.

 

The minister, who was represented by his Senior Technical Assistant, Dr. David Atowo, said: “Our march towards universal healthcare cannot be achieved without organisations like yours to ensure quality healthcare.”

 

Mamora, however, urged IPAN to consider relocating to Abuja, to ensure effective collaboration between the ministry and the organisation. Earlier, the Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of IPAN, Mr. Aliyu Angara, said the organisation had institutionalised its human capacity development programme.

 

Among those programmes, according to Angara, were the mandatory continuous professional development (MCPD) programme for members, as well as a three-level professional examination (PE) programme for student members.

 

“Today’s mandatory induction ceremony was the climax of our PE programme and an opportunity to celebrate those candidates, who were successful during our annual examination,” he said.

