Health

FG focused on achieving universal healthcare – Mamora

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…as IPAN inducts 47 new members

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment towards universal healthcare in the country, saying stakeholders’ collaboration remained fundamental to achieving the goal.
Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, gave the undertaking on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 2020 induction luncheon organised by the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN).
A total of 47 inductees were admitted as certified analysts, having satisfied the requirements set out by the IPAN, which is a chartered professional body of public analysts supervised by the Federal ministry of Health.
Also, the institute is charged with the statutory responsibility of regulating the practice of analytical laboratory, as well as registering and regulating analytical laboratories in the country.
While congratulating the newly-inducted public analysts on their successful training, Mamora charged them to uphold the ethics of their profession.
The minister, who was represented by his senior technical assistant, Dr. David Atowo, said: “Our march towards universal healthcare cannot be achieved without  organisations like yours, to ensure quality healthcare”.
Mamora, however, urged IPAN to consider relocating to Abuja, to ensure effective collaboration between the ministry and the organisation.
Earlier, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of IPAN, Mr. Aliyu Angara, said the organisation had institutionalised its human capacity development programme.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Couples need more contraceptives during lockdown – Amin-Bello

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It has been shown that sexual activity has not ceased with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown involving the restriction of movement and economic activities. Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, during an interactive session with journalists, highlights why the use of contraception and family planning services are critical during […]
Health

Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium. A study by researchers at University College London (UCL)described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other […]
Health

Mexico to conduct trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines, eyes production

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their vaccine production in the country, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Mexico has signed memorandums of understanding with Johnson & Johnson, along with Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: