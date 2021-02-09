FG frets over IOCs’ threats, reviews contract terms

DEADLINE

Shell declares plans to take a hard look at its onshore operations in Nigeria due to crude theft, sabotage

…to be finalised before PIB passage

The Federal Government is unsettled over possible exit of oil super majors from Nigeria. To this end, it has begun a renegotiation of terms for multi-billion dollar contracts with them.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which is leading the government side, noted at the weekend that it was reviewing and renegotiating terms for multibillion dollar commercial contracts with the major oil firms.

This, it hopes, will keep investment flowing into a sector crucial for its economy at a time when spending is being slashed.

Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, said in an interview on Friday that new commercial terms were being negotiated and would be finalised before a pending oil overhaul bill is passed.

“No company will invest where they cannot get the ap-propriate margin,” Kyari said in a video interview, declining to say specifically what was being renegotiated.

“We’re very conscious of the fact that people have choices, companies will make choices to leave countries when they have to,” he added. The National Assembly had promised to pass the longawaited oil overhaul bill by May. It will define the sector for decades to come, but companies have criticised the draft for not doing enough to attract development.

They have raised issues over taxation, royalties and local community obligations. Kyari said companies would have the option of the newly negotiated commercial terms or moving to the updated terms outlined under the new law. By the end of June, the NNPC is planning to have found $2 billion of financing to overhaul its Warri and Kaduna refineries, Kyari said.

Talks are underway on financing repairs to the Port Harcourt refinery after a pre-finance bid for more than $1 billion was oversubscribed, he said. The money will be repaid in profits and fuel cargoes from the refineries, rather than in oil cargoes, Kyari said. While the refineries have not operated at full capacity for years, NNPC had to shut all of them completely last year as they await much-needed maintenance, repair and upgrades, leaving it with a hefty fuel import bill.

Nigeria relies on the oil sector for half of its budget and 90 per cent of its foreign exchange. It wants to raise revenue but also attract investment. Oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Total and Eni, are cutting billions in spending after taking hits to their profits, shifting money to renewable fuels and focusing only on the most costeffective markets.

In the same vein, Royal Dutch Shell has declared plans to take a “hard look at its operations onshore Nigeria,” including possible outright exit from the terrain, due to persistent issues with theft and sabotage in the Niger Delta.

Chief executive of the supermajor, Ben van Beurden, who gave this hint, declared that all the company’s efforts to end crude theft and sabotage have been rocked by challenges. “Our onshore oil position,

despite all the efforts we put in against theft and sabotage, is under challenge,” van Beurden told reporters after Shell reported another set of weak big oil results affected by the pandemic.

“But developments like we are still seeing at the moment mean that we have to take another hard look at our position in onshore oil in Nigeria,” Shell’s top executive added.

The last time the supermajor took a hard decision at its onshore operations, it sold off its stakes in some of its critical oil blocks. Shell has been flagging for years problems with crude oil theft on its pipeline network onshore Nigeria. Last week,

The Hague Court of Appeal ordered Shell to compensate Nigerian farmers for two oil spills in the country 13 years ago, in the first lawsuit in which a company has been held liable in the Netherlands for its actions abroad.

The ruling of the Dutch court is setting a precedent for future lawsuits brought against oil firms in the countries where they are based, instead of the countries where oil spills or oil pollution has allegedly taken place.

Shell, for its part, continues to say that the spills were the result of sabotage, which has been frequent in the Niger Delta in Nigeria.

“We continue to believe that the spills in Oruma and Goi were the result of sabotage. We are, therefore, disappointed that this court has made a different finding on the cause of these spills and in its finding that” the Nigerian unit of Shell is liable, the Anglo-Dutch major said in a statement, as carried by Bloomberg.

“Sabotage, crude oil theft and illegal refining are a major challenge in the Niger Delta,” Shell noted

