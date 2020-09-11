FG: Fuel subsidy removal’ll save Nigeria N1trn yearly

The Federal Government has thrown more light on the recent removal of subsidy on petroleum products and the increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, saying the move would save Nigeria about N1 trillion annually.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who gave the explanation yesterday at a media chat, said it was part of government’s policy to deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry. Sylva said that beginning from October, Nigerians “can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which will be cheaper.”

The minister acknowledged the pains the policy had inflicted on Nigerians, but described subsidy removal as inevitable and long overdue in the country. He recalled that successive administrations had had the intention of doing away with fuel subsidy due to the corruption associated with it, but could not muster the political will.

The Federal Government had, last week, announced an increase in the pump price of fuel and a hike in electricity tariff, but Nigerians have criticized both actions and accused the government of insensitivity. In his defence, Sylva said that it was a policy which government had no choice but to roll out because of the COVID-19 pandemic that had affected the global economy.

He admitted that though the increase in the pump price of petrol was against the promise the All Progressives Congress (APC) made during the 2015 presidential campaign, the party had to remove subsidy due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is time for Nigerians to face reality and do the right thing. What is deregulation going to do? It is going to free up a lot more money. At least from the very beginning, it will save us up to a trillion and more every year. Already, we have taken up the budgetary provision for subsidy, which is about N500 billion in the budget. Also, we have taken off the excess forex price, that special rate that was given to NNPC which also came at a cost.

So, all the money that we used to defend the naira at that time to subsidise the dollar will now be freed up for development. “I believe that this discussion around subsidy has been a vexed issue that has captured the imagination of this country for a long time now. Successive administrations have attempted to deregulate. But sometimes, some administrations lacked the political will and at other times, the time was not good for it. And why did I say the time was not good for it? Does that imply the time is good for it now? The problem around deregulation is that people must understand first, that the product we are talking about is a derivative of crude oil. It is refined from crude oil. Therefore, it has a direct relationship with the price of crude oil. If the price of crude oil goes up, then you expect that it would reflect in the price of the derivative.

“So, the best time to achieve this we looked at was the time when crude oil prices are low so that Nigerians will get the benefit of those low prices. Sylva said that the Federal Government was planning an alternative fuel to give the deregulation a human face. “To give it (deregulation) a human face, we are introducing an alternative fuel. We are giving auto gas. Gas will now become a fuel for our cars. This programme will be rolled out within the next one month,” the minister said.

