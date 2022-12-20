FG generated $547m from 5G auction in ICT sector, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Federal Government has generated $547 million from the auction of 5G broadband in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The President made this disclosure on Tuesday at the commissioning of the National Shared Service Centre, a one-stop-shop for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to interface with citizens, which also houses a Cybersecurity Operations Centre, Network Centre and Call Centre.

Commending the digital economy for driving growth, creating employment and generating revenue for the country, the President said the National Shared Services Centre will provide services that are “swift, secure and seamless’’.

He noted that the ICT had accelerated diversification of the economy and Q2 Gross Domestic Product Report by the National Bureau of Statistics showed the extent of growth, with it contributing an unprecedented 18.44 percent to the GDP, close to three times the 6.33 percent contribution of the oil sector in the same quarter.

