News

FG generated $547m from 5G auction in ICT sector, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Federal Government has generated $547 million from the auction of 5G broadband in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector.
The President made this disclosure on Tuesday at the commissioning of the National Shared Service Centre, a one-stop-shop for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to interface with citizens, which also houses a Cybersecurity Operations Centre, Network Centre and Call Centre. 
Commending the digital economy for driving growth, creating employment and generating revenue for the country, the President said the National Shared Services Centre will provide services that are “swift, secure and seamless’’. 
He noted that the ICT had accelerated diversification of the economy and Q2 Gross Domestic Product Report by the National Bureau of Statistics showed the extent of growth, with it contributing an unprecedented 18.44 percent to the GDP, close to three times the 6.33 percent contribution of the oil sector in the same quarter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court throws out EFCC’s request seeking to transfer Kalu’s alleged N7.1b fraud case to Lagos

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused the request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) seeking to transfer the retrial of alleged N7.1b fraud case against a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to Lagos. The trial Judge, Justice […]
News

PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday asked Babajide, son of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to declare his assets in conformity with the law of the country. The Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Sunday the declaration should be made public. Babajide was sworn in recently as Director General of […]
News

2023: SDP is the authentic face of Third Force – Adebayo, presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that his political platform, the SDP, is the truly masses party, hence its status as the nation’s Third Force platform. Adebayo, who recently won the SDP ticket by a landslide vote, disclosed this during a television programme. Reacting to a report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica