FG generates over N400bn from spectrum sales, taxes –Pantami

The Federal Government said it has shored up revenue generation in the information communications technology sector up to the tune of N408.7 billion, from sales of spectrum and sundry taxes.

This, it noted, was as a result of unparalleled commitment to the ICT sector by the present administration, coupled with the cordial relationship that exists between all the stakeholders in the sector.

 

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isah Pantami, who disclosed this in Abuja, during the celebration of the third edition of Digital Nigeria Day, said that various innovations in ICT have contributed significantly to developing Nigeria’s economy.

 

Pantami said: “The quarterly revenues also generated for the Federal Government rose from N51.3 billion to N408.7 billion, through spectrum sales and taxes from the sector.” He also stated that the government’s efforts at making the digital economy a reality in Nigeria has resulted in bringing more citizens into the digital world through periodic strategic training.

 

According to him: “Over 863,372 citizens benefited from digital skills programmes and we have agreements with leading global companies like Microsoft and Huawei, to train millions of Nigerians.” He also revealed that the present administration has promoted a lot of policies that provided more access to internet services for Nigerians, while also ensuring that telecommunications providers adhere to extant regulations.

 

He added that: “On assumption of office on the 21st of August 2019, the official broadband penetration figures stood at 33.72% and today it is 44.65%, representing close to 13 million new broadband users.

 

“Similarly, there were 13,823 4G base stations and we now have 36,751, representing a 165.86% increase.

The percentage 4G coverage across the country also increased from 23% to 77.52%. Additionally, the cost of data has crashed from N1, 200 per GB to about N350, making it easier for Nigerians to connect to the Internet.”

 

