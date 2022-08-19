FG gets 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines from Canadian govt

The Federal Government has taken delivery of 2,649,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines, which was donated by the Canadian Government to help strengthen Nigeria’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, while receiving the vaccines on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the singledose regimen of the J&J vaccine came at the right time, as it would enable Nigeria move rapidly towards achieving stronger immunity for its population.

He said: “We are leveraging on our polio eradication experience to fight COVID-19, and we are sure that, with the kind of support received from the Canadian government and the continued cooperation of our partners and stakeholders, we would, sooner than expected, put COVID-19 behind us in Nigeria.” Making reference to recently launched SCALES 3.0 programme he added: “Parents can take their eligible children for vaccination against polio, yellow fever, measles and other vaccine preventable childhood diseases in the same locations where the adults receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our mobile teams are also in possession of all these vaccines when they visit homes. The recent MIC/NIC survey results show that despite the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria was among few countries, globally, that recorded improved immunization coverage, thanks to parents and guidance who presented their children for vaccination despite difficulties and challenges faced during the lockdown and limited access to health facilities. “As at Thursday, August 18th 2022; 40,700,979 Nigerians have received the first dose of COVID-19 while 28,659,698 persons have been fully vaccinated. This represents 25.6 per cent of the eligible population. Similarly, 2,666,830 of the fully vaccinated persons have received their booster doses.

“We enjoin states to step up actions to flag-off the SCALES 3.0 strategy and follow with intensive actions to ensure that every eligible adult and child are vaccinated.” He confirmed that the Federal Government has also designed a performance- based incentive to improve uptake of COVID- 19 vaccines and other PHC services in the states and the communities. “It is our hope that Nigeria and the rest of the world will overcome COVID-19 pandemic and recover rapidly from its social and economic adversities.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...