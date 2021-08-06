News

FG gives 60-day ultimatum as Lagos goes after unregistered vet doctors

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Determined to ensure that diseased animals and moribund livestock are timely detected and quarantined at entry points in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday inaugurated a 11-man Task Force on Veterinary Practice Premises, saying that it was giving greater priority to the development of the Red Meat Value Chain through animal traceability and reactivation of control posts.

This was even as the Veterinary Council of Nigeria yesterday issued a 60-day ultimatum to unregistered and the illegal veterinary outfits in the country to register with their various state committees within the next 60 days or face the full wrath of the law. Speaking when she received a working team from the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) led by its President, AIG (Dr.) Aishatu Baju, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said for the Red Meat Transformation Agenda to succeed, veterinary services had very critical roles to play, hence the much-needed support and co-operation of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria cannot be over emphasised. She explained that the task force was expected to inspect, register and license veterinary premises that meet set requirements.

According to her, the state government was giving greater priority to the development of the entire Red Meat Value Chain through animal traceability, upgrading of our abattoirs from slab slaughtering to mechanised abattoirs, carcass transportation through refrigerated vans and rehabilitation of our meat markets to international standard, among others. On the powers of the taskforce, she pointed out that the state government had already put in place a standing committee that derived its powers from the Veterinary Premises Authority Act of 1978, to aid the smooth operation and activities of the task force.

Our Reporters

