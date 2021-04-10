FG gives approval for commencement of $21m Jabi Lake project

The development of a $21 million Jabi Lake Tourism and Recreation project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may have received Federal Government’s approval, following the issuance of Certificate of Compliance by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

This indication became clearer recently when the Acting Director of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, led a delegation of experts from the commission to handover the Outline Business Case Certificate of compliance on the implementation to FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu. Ohiani revealed that the private public partnership project would cost the sum of $21 million in two phases.

He stated: “That over a period of 30 years the project is expected to generate revenues in excess of N123 billion with a Net Present Value of N1.5 billion, Internal Rate of Return of 17.75 percent and payback period of 17 years”.

He further said that: “we all in ICRC believe that the Jabi Lake project is transformational with invaluable multiplier economic effects in the travel and hospitality sector which will have the potential to create jobs, uplift millions out of poverty, revive the Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) economy and reflate the tourism ecosystem”.

After receiving the certificate, Aliyu said FCT administration was working with the private sector players to develop all the strategic tourism sites in the nation’s capital for job creation and poverty eradication. She noted also that the administration had received the backing of the Federal Executive Council and is therefore, seeking partnership with competent investors.

