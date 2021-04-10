News

FG gives approval for commencement of $21m Jabi Lake project

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The development of a $21 million Jabi Lake Tourism and Recreation project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may have received Federal Government’s approval, following the issuance of Certificate of Compliance by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

This indication became clearer recently when the Acting Director of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, led a delegation of experts from the commission to handover the Outline Business Case Certificate of compliance on the implementation to FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu. Ohiani revealed that the private public partnership project would cost the sum of $21 million in two phases.

He stated: “That over a period of 30 years the project is expected to generate revenues in excess of N123 billion with a Net Present Value of N1.5 billion, Internal Rate of Return of 17.75 percent and payback period of 17 years”.

He further said that: “we all in ICRC believe that the Jabi Lake project is transformational with invaluable multiplier economic effects in the travel and hospitality sector which will have the potential to create jobs, uplift millions out of poverty, revive the Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) economy and reflate the tourism ecosystem”.

After receiving the certificate, Aliyu said FCT administration was working with the private sector players to develop all the strategic tourism sites in the nation’s capital for job creation and poverty eradication. She noted also that the administration had received the backing of the Federal Executive Council and is therefore, seeking partnership with competent investors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FUEL PRICE HIKE: You’re insensitive, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, AYF, PDP tell FG

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Kenneth Ofoma, Adewale Momoh, Baba Negedu, Muhammad Kabir and Onyekachi Eze

Frontline socio-cultural and political groups, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday faulted the announcement by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), that it had increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (aka petrol), to N155.17 per litre from […]
News

NCDC confirms 56 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Oct 24

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped to its lowest in four weeks with 56 new cases confirmed on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in its update for November 23, 2020. Before November 23, the last time the country’s daily case count dropped below 56 was on […]
News Top Stories

Ibadan officer’s killing: Oyo Police on red alert to arrest attackers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Following the killing of a Police Corporal attached to the Ikolaba Police Station, Ibadan, by some yet-to-be identified gunmen Friday night, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that its personnel have been on the trail of the killers.   Some hoodlums had attacked two officers attached to the station, who were on duty close […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica