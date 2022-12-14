Business

FG gives banks approval to disburse trapped $350m vessel intervention fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the disbursement of $350million Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to local Shipowners, after 17 years the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund was withheld. Speaking yesterday at the flag-off ceremony of the third phase of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Program (NSDP), held at the Naval dockyard in Lagos, the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed that the President approved five banks; Polaris, Zenith, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Union and Jaiz as the Primary Lending Institutions for the disbursement of the fund. According to the Minister, President Buhari further approved that the fund should be disbursed to shipowners immediately it hits $50 million threshold in the Treasury Single Account (TSA). Sambo said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved my request for the disbursement of the CVFF Fund.

Finally, we are breaking the 17-year-old jinx. “We have made a case that the fund belongs to the Nigerian shipowners and the President who is a respecter of the law, therefore, approved the disbursement of the fund with immediate effect. “We shall approach the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the immediate disbursement of the fund.” Sambo assured that even though the CVFF Fund, which has hit over $ 350 million is warehoused in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government, it would be transferred to the approved primary lending institutions for disbursement.

“We have pledged to the President that they would continue to allow the funds to go into the TSA, however, whenever the money hit the threshold of $50 million, the Central Bank of Nigeria upon recommendation from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the federal ministry of transportation, would ensure the transfer of the funds to the primary lending institutions,” he stated.

 

