FG gives school owners July 29 to meet guidelines for resumption

Following ongoing efforts to consider reopening of schools in the face of the increasing COVID-29 pandemic in the country, the federal government has directed school owners to meet some specific guidelines and submit self – assessment reports on or before July 29. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, said this was necessary to aid the pronouncement of schools resumption date but most especially assist further consultations aimed at ensuring the safety of students and school staff when schools were reopened.

The guideline, according to him, covers four thematic areas; which is staying home and learning safely, before schools and learning facilities reopen, reopening process, and conditions for safety when learning facilities were reopened. In a statement by the Director of Information of the ministry, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, the minister said the ministry had continued consultations with stakeholders, adding that a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance would be put in place. The statement reads in part: “The federal government has given school owners in the country up to July 29, 2020 to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course.”

