FG gives teeth to agriculture policy through training, empowering youths

There is hope that Nigeria will soon overcome its present food challenges with the translation of some of the agric policies into action, especially in the cassava value chain. There is no country with a weak food chain that can be said to be serious with issues of social and economic development.

In the same vein, no country can achieve sustainable development if it must depend on others to feed its population. It is a matter of concern that over time impressive agriculture policies that if implemented to the latter would have transformed the sector and given Nigeria a lead, not only as a food sufficient nation but also one that earns revenue through export, have failed at the implementation stage. It is perhaps the follow up with the implementation of policies that has given the present administration an edge.

The training, if properly monitored, would in no time sustain Nigeria’s position as a leading producer and processor of cassava globally. Recently youths from nine states of the federation were at the National Root Crops Research Institute, NRCRI, Umudike in Abia State for two weeks for an intensive training as cassava seed entrepreneurs in tandem with the Federal Government’s policy on training and empowering farmers for income and food security. The programme also aims at breaking the intractable stranglehold of unemployment as beneficiaries would automatically cease to be job seekers but employers of labour.

The training organised by NRCRI in partnership with the Federal Government /IFAD Assisted Value Chain Development Programme for Cassava Entrepreneurs, in all its aspects, marked a significant paradigm shift from the traditional methods of cassava farming. It was also a departure from the tradition of policy formulation that never leaves the shelf to the field of implementation.

The cynicism that attended similar policies was instantly dissolved as the participants and beneficiaries testified to the commitment and seriousness of the Federal Government to translate its policies on cassava value chain, food security and engagement of youths for economic productivity, to concrete reality.

The youths selected from Enugu, Kogi and Nasarawa states spent the first one week in the first cycle of the training while Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba were drilled by experts in the second cycle. On the whole, about 120 youths, who according to the Project Leader and Training Coordinator, Dr Godwin Asumugha, as pioneers would be the leaders and links in their various states and communities to train other youths. He said they would also be provided with starter packs and manuals to guide them for immediate take off in their locations. Resource persons, experts in different fields of agriculture, including Drs Okechukwu Eke-Okoro, Chris Nwokocha, Damian Njoku and Ngozi Amanze took the participants on aspects of the programme, from site selection, field preparation, planting material preparation, planting-method, population, pattern, time, to soils for cassava farms, soil testing, fertilizer usetypes, rates, application, periods and manure use. They were also drilled on best agronomic practices, rapid stem multiplication -2nodes, 3nodes, etc., and in weed management – manual, chemical, cultural and mechanical.

At the end of the exercise, the trainees testified that the knowledge gained had radically transformed them into ready-to-go cassava entrepreneurs. Representative of the Ebonyi State team, Mr Nwaifuru Godwin, assured of the preparedness of the team to implement all they were taught and within a short time lift Ebonyi as a leading state in cassava production and marketing. Also, the Anambra State team leader, Ugochukwu Chukwuebuka, said he was excited with the training as he could not wait to begin. “We have learnt processes and how to become millionaires through agriculture,” he said.

Benue State’s Momoh Bashiru, promised “to go door to door to sensitize our people,” just as Ibrahim Mustahpa who came from Niger State said the training has opened his eyes to the in depth knowledge of cassava. “Before now I didn’t know anything about cassava, but now I am an expert. I can do so many things with cassava from the knowledge garnered here.” James Abu from Taraba State corroborated Ogun State leader, Olanyan Damilola’s view of improving their knowledge of the crop and readiness to translate the same into reality. “I learnt to sell the seed instead of giving it out to people. I also learned land preparation and use of chemicals.

I am good to go,” Damilola said. In line with the Federal Government’s policy on empowering farmers for food security 120 youths selected from nine states of the federation underwent a capacity building training as commercial cassava seed entrepreneurs. It is expected that within a few months of the training, the trainees would not only be gainfully engaged and improve their personal income but also produce enough food for local consumption and export. They will in addition create jobs.

The training was organised in two hubs of six days each to consolidate on the establishment of commercial seed entrepreneurs. Dr Asumugha said the training was facilitated by the Federal Government’s Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), in collaboration with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for the youths. According to him: “The training will cover aspects of good agricultural practices, pests and disease management, business and enterprise development strategies, as well as modern techniques and handling of cassava materials/plantlets, post-harvest handling, cassava seed certification and seed tracking as well as nutritional perspectives and benefits of producing pro-vitamin A cassava in addition to other developed improved varieties.”

He explained that the aim of the training was to make them entrepreneurs for “employment creation, poverty alleviation, food security and economic growth.” Asumugha added that at the end of the exercise the participants would have been adequately equipped for improved production and income. He urged them to take the training seriously.

It is interesting to observe that the training is coming amidst similar programmes already running for the youths including, CBN Anchor Borrower Programme, N-power, and Rice Programme among others. There is indeed hope that Nigeria would soon exit food shortage and its attendant social and economic crisis if the programme is monitored and sustained.

