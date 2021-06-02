FG goes after contractors fleeing with constituency projects money

The Federal Government has commenced manhunt for all contractors who had collected money for constituency projects across the country and disappeared without executing the contracts. Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said that apart from paucity of funds, implementation and execution of Constituency projects were challenged by unscrupulous individuals who fled Nigeria after collecting mobilization funds. Akume disclosed this when he addressed participants yesterday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum on the implementation of 2020 Zonal intervention and Constituency projects. He noted that while Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested some of the fleeing contractors, government would intensify efforts to recover all the funds.
Boat mishap: Ensure adherence to safety measures, Buhari tells authorities
President Muhammadu Buhari has told transport authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways. The President made the call Monday in a statement on the recent boat mishap in Tijuana Village of Minus Local Government Area of Niger State, which claimed the lives of 28 people. Buhari, in a release […]
Ikeakor, Obi lament Nigeria’s cost of governance, level of corruption
The Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Ephraim Ikeakor and a vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have both spoken against what they described as the high cost of governance and the alarming level of corruption in the country. T hey said a […]
Buhari, Osofisan, Ofeimun, others mourn as JP Clark dies at 85
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo’s family on the passing of renowned writer and Emeritus Professor of Literature, John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo. The famous, awardwinning writer passed on in the early hours of yesterday October 13, 2020. “Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his […]
