News

FG goes after contractors fleeing with constituency projects money

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has commenced manhunt for all contractors who had collected money for constituency projects across the country and disappeared without executing the contracts. Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said that apart from paucity of funds, implementation and execution of Constituency projects were challenged by unscrupulous individuals who fled Nigeria after collecting mobilization funds. Akume disclosed this when he addressed participants yesterday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum on the implementation of 2020 Zonal intervention and Constituency projects. He noted that while Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested some of the fleeing contractors, government would intensify efforts to recover all the funds.

