FG goes after contractors fleeing with Constituency projects’ money

The Federal Government has commenced a manhunt for all contractors who had collected money for Constituency projects across the country and disappeared without executing them.

Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said that apart from paucity of funds, implementation and execution of Constituency projects were challenged by unscrupulous individuals who fled Nigeria after collecting mobilisation funds.

Akume disclosed this when he addressed participants Tuesday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum on the implementation of 2020 Zonal intervention and Constituency projects.

He noted that while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested some of the fleeing contractors, government would intensify efforts to recover all the funds.

According to him, Constituency projects were part of government’s strategic measures to develop the grassroots, and therefore, won’t be neglected.

