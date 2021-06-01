News

FG goes after contractors fleeing with Constituency projects’ money

Posted on

The Federal Government has commenced a manhunt for all contractors who had collected money for Constituency projects across the country and disappeared without executing them.
Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said that apart from paucity of funds, implementation and execution of Constituency projects were challenged by unscrupulous individuals who fled Nigeria after collecting mobilisation funds.
Akume disclosed this when he addressed participants Tuesday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum on the implementation of 2020 Zonal intervention and Constituency projects.
He noted that while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested some of the fleeing contractors, government would intensify efforts to recover all the funds.
According to him, Constituency projects were part of government’s strategic measures to develop the grassroots, and therefore, won’t be neglected.

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi: Trailer drivers obstructing Lagos-Apapa rail project

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, Sunday, disclosed that trailer drivers are disrupting the Lagos-Apapa rail project. This was as he commended the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), for stepping up its speed of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project. Amaechi made these statements in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while fielding questions […]
News

‘This is the time to heal’: Joe Biden addresses Americans in election victory speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden declared victory in the US presidential race on Saturday and called for Americans to come together after years of partisan rancor. “The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a convincing victory. A clear victory,” Biden told the crowd of supporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden became the president-elect after several […]
News Top Stories

Attacks on schools: Threat to teachers, education sector –NUT laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has said the growing attacks on schools leading to the kidnap of students and teachers, poses a grave threat to the teaching profession and the education sector as a whole.   Alarmed at the inability of security agencies to respond to attacks on time, the Union lamented that the […]

