FG, govs tackled over excessive borrowing, extravagance

As the country continues to borrow freely with no regard for the future, a former President, Nigerian German Business Group, Mr Joe Femi Dagunro, has urged the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 state governors, ministers and other public officials to be disciplined in their spending of national resources.

In an interview with New Telegraph on Monday, he also stated that the disclosure by the Debt Management Office (DMO) that Nigeria’s total debt stock, which comprises external debt and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had increased to N44.6 trillion in the third quarter of this year (Q3 in 2022) was alarming Dangunro said government officials should discipline themselves and become frugal with public finance. He said: “If we continue like this, Nigeria might hit the rocks.

What has been saving us is that each time we have this problem, one way or the other, we are bailed out. But then we do not wait until we have hit the rocks. We talk too much. No, matter what we say, people in power know what to do. It appears that whatever we say does not really matter, they know what to do.

“The problem is mismanagement. There is nothing wrong if they are owing or they (the government) borrow for infrastructural development. But we have to be disciplined. “We have to be focused. We have to know what to part with. In the situation we are today,I do not know how we will continue to be spending frivolously. Our financial management is not sound. What has brought us to this level is indiscipline. “Until we begin to discipline ourselves and the system, we may not be out of the woods. There was a time we were thinking that we will cut all the edges that are not supposed to be in our system but I do not if anything has been done about that. There are so many recommendations that have been done but those recommendations have not been implemented. “When you look at the situation,it is sad. Whether we believe it or not, we have to discipline ourselves, We have to bring down the loans, inflation and other economic woes. We know we need discipline and monitoring but who is going to do it? It is not that we do not have the ideas or the brain but the execution of the recommendations is the issue.” The DMO had said the N44.6 trillion represents a 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline when compared to N42.84 trillion recorded Q2 , June 2022. It attributed the increase in public debt to new borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as new borrowings by sub-nationals. According to DMO, the total public debt stock comprises domestic debt of N26.92 trillion and external debt of N17.5 trillion.

It said: “Total public debt stock, which comprises the total domestic and external debt stock of the Federal Government of Nigeria, all State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N44.06 trillion. “In comparison, the total public debt figure as of June 30, 2022, was N42.84 trillion. The total domestic stock as of September 30, was N26.92 trillion while the total external debt stock as of September 30, 2022, was N17.15 trillion. “The increase in the Debt Stock was largely due to New Borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as, new borrowings by sub-nationals.” Speaking in the same vein, Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Director, Centre for Enterprise and Human Capital Development, Crown-Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, Prof. Muritala Awodun, said it was imperative for government to reduce the cost of governance. He said: “The fact that it is increasing, we know why it is increasing because our income or revenue is on downward slide instead of increase and our expenditure is growing. There is inflation. So the government is not realising enough revenue but spending more money. “So they continue to go aborrowing. It is not something that the government itself would love to be in the situation but that is the situation they find themselves and to keep running the government, they have to look for money. “It is not a good situation. It is alarming, disturbing, and not the best but there is nothing we can do with this present government. the government has lost steam on what to do and the government is winding down. So the govenrment is not even ready to take innovative steps on anything again. It is only a new government that will begin to think of a solution. This govenrment is not ready to think of a solution to anything. “This government is also not willing to reduce spending. That has been on the table for a very long time. But you can see that in both the executive and the legislative, the spendings are on the increase. Nobody is trying to look at how to reduce expenditure.

