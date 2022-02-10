FG grants citizenship to 286 foreigners

The Federal Government has granted 286 foreign nationals Nigerian Citizenship out of the 600 applications it received. This disclosure was made by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, after a weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday. Recall in 2017, the Nigerian government granted 335 foreign nationals Citizenship.

Aregbesola told State House Correspondents that 208 of those approved were granted citizenship by Naturalisation, while 78 others were granted citizenship by registration. He said the persons approved by Cabinet cut across various countries of the world.

The Minister of InformationandCulture, LaiMohammed, described the memo as groundbreaking especially at a time some Nigerians say the country is unfit to live in. He said: “It’s a groundbreaking memo as it will tell you because just as some people think Nigeria is not a fit and proper place to live, we havethousandsof peoplewho are applying daily all over the world fromvirtually every continenttobecitizensof Nigeria, I think thatisveryinstructive.”

