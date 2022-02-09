News

FG grants citizenship to 286 foreigners

The Federal Government has granted 286 foreign nationals Nigerian citizenship out of the 600 applications it received.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, after a weekly Federal Executive Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

Recall in 2017, the Nigerian government granted 335 foreign nationals citizenship.

Aregbesola told State House Correspondents that 208 of those approved were granted citizenship by naturalisation, while 78 others were granted citizenship by registration.

He said the persons approved by the Cabinet cut across various countries of the world.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said: “It’s a ground-breaking memo as it will tell you, because just as some people think Nigeria is not a fit and proper place to live, we have thousands of people who are applying daily all over the world from virtually every continent to be citizens of Nigeria. I think that is very instructive.”

 

