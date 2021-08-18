News

FG grants N78bn tax credit to 14 firms for road projects

The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has so far granted tax credit worth N78billion to 14 companies for the construction of roads under its Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has said. She disclosed this in her speech at the National Conference on Transportation Infrastructure Development in Nigeria organised by the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) and the Ministry of Transport.

According to the minister, the number of new roads for which tax credit has been granted to the companies under the scheme now stands at 33. She said: “The Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme is designed to allow the private sector to use their funds to invest in road infrastructure that they choose because it has some leaning on their businesses. So we have seen businesses selecting industrial corridors to invest in and they recovered their investments through tax credits.

“In January 2021, Mr. President signed the executive order number 007 that we call the road infrastructure tax credit scheme. This executive order was signed with the first batch of 19 roads, totaling about 794 kilometers with seven investors offtaking to build those roads with their resources. As we speak, a number of these roads, five in particular, are at various stages of completion.

The Dangote Group is one of these investors, so is Access Bank. “We now have also another batch of 960 kilometers of roads that have been approved in May by His Excellency, the President. This number of new roads now brings to 33 roads within the country covering all the geo-political zones. This road infrastructure are being delivered at high quality, high speed, for the benefit of the people. For the businesses that are building them also, they are serving their own businesses, which are mostly along those corridors. “This we have found to be extremely useful and it has progressed significantly. As at today, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, through the FIRS, has issued tax credits to the sum of N78billion to date towards this scheme.”

