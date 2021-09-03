News

FG hands over 1,009 houses to Borno govt

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has handed over 1,000 housing units at Ngom village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State for the relocation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in support of the state’s resettlement drive.

The Ministry through the North-EastDevelopmentCommission( NEDC) alsoconstructed and inaugurated the burnt traumacentreattheUniversity of MaiduguriTeachingHospital (UMTH) for thetreatmentof those who sustained injuries as a result of Boko Haram attacks, graduated 218 youths in various skills and lauded the foundation for the construction of a 300-seat auditorium for the centre for the study of violence extremism as well as the distribution of food items andlivelihoodsupport.

Speaking at the inaugurationceremonyof the1,000housing units, the ground-breaking ceremony and graduation of youths in ICT which held at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, Governor Babagana Zulum said the occasion signified another milestone in the resettlement drive of the state and that it was timely, because it came at thetimewhenthestategovernment wasdetermined to closed downallIDPcampsinthestate.

