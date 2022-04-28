News

FG has abandoned students for 2023 politics –NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has accused the Federal Government of abandoning university students who have been at home for over two months, to attend to their political ambition and other electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 elections. New Telegraph authoritatively states that the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, have both declared their intentions to run for president in the 2023 elections.

The Central Working Committee of NLC led by its President, Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, decried what it described as gross injustice against Nigerian students and the entire citizens by the APC-led administration. He added that government had continued to pay lip service to issues concerning education to the detriment of the masses. He said: “We are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, children of the poor are at home but the children of the rich are going to school, we have written several communication to the government but no response till date, rather they are busy discussing politics. “I think it’s very clear we have not had it rosy, we just got out of COVID-19 but we have more serious challenges centred around education.

“As you all know, the children of the poor are at home while those of the rich are going to school. To date, we have communicated through recommendations to the government but no response. “This is most disheartening because people in our generation benefited from free education from primary to tertiary level.

“This is not acceptable, instead of the politicians discussing these issues as a national emergency they are occupied with the 2023 elections. “We at this CWC meeting would be looking at the upcoming political dispensation. A lot of broken promises. No worker should sit down and just watch, certainly, that will not be our portion. “We must engage politicians, making sure the downtrodden are accommodated in the next political dispensation.”

 

Our Reporters

