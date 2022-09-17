News

FG has committed huge investment to curb medical tourism –Ehanire

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday disclosed that President Muhamnadu Buhari has vowed to reduce medical tourism in Nigeria with the commitment of huge investment in the healthcare sector to improve healthcare delivery.

Ehanire said that the government is specifically investing in the Nigerian laboratory system to prepare it for both emergency and routine diagnosis of diseases as obtainable in advanced nations. The minister spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti at the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) Annual Scientific Conference and Workshop in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Represented by the Chief Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, Prof Adekunle Ajayi, the minister said that the investment manifested through government’s funding for the building of molecular laboratories in all the federal tertiary hospitals across the nation.

He added that the FG has also made huge investment in Integrated Specimen Referral Network, Integrated Laboratory Information Management System and in the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency for the actualisation of Universal health coverage for Nigerians. He said: “The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency is being invigorated to be able to deliver on its mandate.

The Federal Ministry of Health is fast tracking the journey to Universal Health Coverage through strengthening the building blocks of our health system. “We are building capacity for health workers, improving facilities and removing barriers and increasing access to quality healthcare. We are deploying technology to drive diagnosis producing data and evidence for improved clinical decisions.

“It is important to state that the implementation of the National Health Act is on course and provision for the Basic Healthcare Provision fund in health sector will improve services within the PHC system here in Nigeria. This is targeting the rural areas, poor and the vulnerable to ease access to treatment here in Nigeria.” The National President of the Association, Professor James Garba Damen stated that the kernel of the conference is to brainstorm on how to improve research and other steps that can boost healthcare system in Nigeria. He said many of the researches undertaken by practitioners had helped in stemming the spread of diseases and improve life expectancy of Nigerians, which he described as low and becoming unacceptable.

 

