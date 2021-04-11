‘FG has diverted N10bn auto industry COVID-19 bailout fund’

Paul Ogbuokiri

As the Federal Government delays disbursement of the N10 billion Covid-19 bailout funds it approved for Nigeria’s auto industry to rescue transport companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, stakeholders in the industry have alleged that the fund may have been diverted by government.

Sunday Telegraph was informed that while some of the operators alleged that they have been completely sidelined in the process, among the operators who have been asked to submit documents for verification were the interstate luxury bus operators under the aegis of the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA).

Having lost billions of naira in the 98 days duration of the lockdown, they had expected that the palliative would be disbursed to recharge their businesses but up till today they are yet to benefit.

In a letter dated March 28, 2021, addressed to the Minister of State for Transportation, Federal Ministry of Transportation and signed by the Deputy President, Emeka Mamah, the group pleaded for the verification of two key issues as it concerns the fund. First, PITONA pleaded to the Minister to correct apparent confusion in process- ing fund approved for Road Transporters as MSME survival fund domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The group also asked for immediate disbursement of the fund to their members to prevent imminent collapse of interstate passenger transport companies in Nigeria.

According to PITONA efforts made to secure an appointment to pay a working visit to the Minister to discuss issues relating to the delay in disbursing the fund to road transporters was not granted.

Lamenting further, PITONA insisted that the N10 billion Covid-19 bailout fund approved by the Federal Government is different from an aspect of the N60 billion MSME Survival Fund domiciled at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, adding that “the N10 billion Covid-19 bailout fund was meant to assist road transporters to resuscitate their businesses that were on negative income throughout the 14 weeks that the country was on complete lockdown for all interstate passenger movement due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

PITONA had earlier in 2020 estimated a loss of over N200 billion in revenue in the 14 weeks of the lockdown.

Another major operator who spoke under anonymity told our correspondent that when they approached the Federal Ministry of Transportation, they were directed to go and enquire from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

On getting to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the source disclosed that they were told that the money had been disbursed to Keke-Napep riders In addition, another transport body, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) also claimed it has not benefited from the fund.

Confirming their position, the National President of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Muhammed said he was not aware of the fund. “I am not aware of any N10 billion palliative. We have not seen anything.

The only money which some of our members got was the N30, 000 MSME fund and not many people got the money, Muhammed said. Efforts made to reach the Director of Press in the Fed-eral Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe proved abortive as he did not pick nor return our call. Also a text message sent to him was not replied

